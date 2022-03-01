Near-record heat kicks off the week but showers and cooler weather are on the way

The workweek began for the Central Coast will offshore winds and highs in the 70s and 80s. Some places experienced near-record high temps.

Another warm day is on tap for Tuesday for the same reason.

Wednesday the ridge of high pressure over The West begins to weaken and temps fade (likely still above average for many but not pushing records).

Thursday a cold front arrives, likely in the PM but the timing could change. Showers may extend into Friday morning. .10-.60" is possible which is more than nothing but considering our shortages we could be hoping for more. A series of impulses thru mid-month should add a little more to the totals.

Models essentially agree on the Thursday into early Friday rain but disagree on Saturday. The GFS likes a little more. The EURO shows very light potential, more missing than hitting. For now, gonna keep it out of the forecast.

There are other fast-moving and cold systems into mid-month but again nothing prolific for rain potential. Certainly on the cooler side which is interesting considering the temps today.