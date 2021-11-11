Near-record, high temperatures are possible across the central coast in the coming days

What an amazing day Thursday is going to be across the Central Coast! Abundant sunshine, warm temperatures and offshore winds have made it feel more like summer in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

A large ridge of high pressure will continue to push into the Central Coast making for a set of absolutely wonderful days filled with abundant sunshine and offshore flow across the central coast. pic.twitter.com/ubFXz8GClV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 11, 2021

The clockwise circulation found around high-pressure systems like that off to our west brings offshore flow to the central coast. Thankfully warm and wonderful weather will come in alongside these winds. Strong NE winds sustained 20-30 mph with gusts possible upwards of 45 mph have prompted wind advisories along the central coast.

Gusty offshore winds have prompted wind advisories for most of the central coast. Sustained strong winds and gusts upwards of 45 mph are likely, especially in passes and canyons. Take extra caution with winds through noon. pic.twitter.com/FaMaRR3zJJ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 11, 2021

Take extra caution if driving through passes and canyons through noon Thursday and again on Friday morning.

Those strong winds will bring in warm temperatures that will be on average 5-8 degrees above high temperatures Wednesday.

High temperatures will be way above normal for this time of the year over the next couple of days. Temperatures will reach into the mid-80s with an isolated 90 not out of the question! Be sure to wear sunscreen Central Coast! pic.twitter.com/OmtCONTG9w — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 11, 2021

While these temperatures are well above normal for this time of year they are not quite in record territory.

Continued warming will bring temperatures up even more on Friday and Saturday and that will be our best chance to break a record with some areas nearing the 90s.

High temperatures will reach into the 80s, nearing 90 in some spots Thursday and through the weekend. The high pressure will move east slightly by early next week causing us to cool nearer to seasonal normals early next week. pic.twitter.com/sqoX4JlbdJ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 11, 2021

Have a great Thursday and don't forget the sunscreen!