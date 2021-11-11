Watch
Near-record, high temperatures are possible across the central coast in the coming days

Jeremiah JJ posted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset along the central coast
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 11, 2021
What an amazing day Thursday is going to be across the Central Coast! Abundant sunshine, warm temperatures and offshore winds have made it feel more like summer in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The clockwise circulation found around high-pressure systems like that off to our west brings offshore flow to the central coast. Thankfully warm and wonderful weather will come in alongside these winds. Strong NE winds sustained 20-30 mph with gusts possible upwards of 45 mph have prompted wind advisories along the central coast.

Take extra caution if driving through passes and canyons through noon Thursday and again on Friday morning.
Those strong winds will bring in warm temperatures that will be on average 5-8 degrees above high temperatures Wednesday.

While these temperatures are well above normal for this time of year they are not quite in record territory.
Continued warming will bring temperatures up even more on Friday and Saturday and that will be our best chance to break a record with some areas nearing the 90s.

Have a great Thursday and don't forget the sunscreen!

