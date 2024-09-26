Next week is looking hot away from the beaches

Central Coast Weather: A Warming Trend Next Week

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties can expect a gradual warm-up away from the coast as we head towards Friday. The marine layer, however, will continue to blanket the coastline, keeping temperatures moderate and fog lingering through the weekend.

The Technical Stuff:

A clash between weather patterns is currently disrupting the marine layer, creating a bit of a struggle for clouds. However, as a high-pressure system moves in, expect a warmer Thursday and Friday inland.

Meanwhile, the coast will experience a "June-like" pattern, with stronger onshore flow and rising air pressure keeping the marine layer firmly in place and preventing clouds from clearing easily. The beaches and immediate coastal areas will see more night and morning clouds.

A shift in the weather pattern will bring cooler temperatures on Saturday, but don't get too comfortable! Early next week is looking significantly warmer as the high-pressure system strengthens again.

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures could climb well above normal between Monday and Tuesday, potentially reaching 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Beyond Next Week:

Current forecasts suggest a cooling trend towards the end of next week. However, we'll keep a close eye on the evolving weather patterns and update our forecasts accordingly.