Next week rain becomes likely again, and decent potential exists

The rain earlier this week set some daily records for March 14th, but fell short of all-time March daily records.

Regardless, the seasonal rainfall is well ahead of average and really close to setting some records there as well. We are not done with rain yet, in fact, more is likely in this forecast.

All the rain has pumped up local reservoirs and some lakes are actually over designed storage capacity:

Our little break from the rain lasts until Sunday. In fact, we’ll see a good temp push over the next few days, we might even see a 70-degree reading or two (though generally still in the 60s for highs).

Sunday some showers return, but light.

Monday thru Wednesday looks wet and anywhere from .75-2.5” is possible with the most in the higher elevations of SLO and Santa Barbara counties.

Winds will also be strong and that will drive some higher waves.

Enjoy the break in the weather. Get outside and enjoy the green hills. Skies will get gray and heavy again soon enough.