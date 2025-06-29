Night & morning low clouds, onshore flow, and dry conditions expected early this week

Happy Sunday. Central Coast! ❤️

It was a beautiful day across the area today, and many of us are beginning to wrap up the weekend as we get ready for the new work week.

Hope many of you have been staying hydrated in the heat! If you live further inland, try to stay in the shade, wear sunblock, and stay cool. Grab a jacket to wear at night when it feels cooler.

This week, you can expect dry conditions and generally near-normal temperatures, with low clouds and patchy fog over the coasts and coastal valleys at night and into the morning.

Detailed forecast:

Across the Pacific Coast, a trough-ridge pattern sharpened in response to an approaching and deepening upper low offshore and a building downstream ridge of high pressure over the Great Basin and Rockies will lead to an increase of onshore flow for early parts of this week.

Breezy southwest-to-west winds will gust upwards of 30-45 mph over the mountains each afternoon and early evening.

With the boost in onshore flow, a stronger influx of the marine layer will spread low clouds and patchy fog farther inland each night and morning.

However, while the upper low stalls offshore through early in the week, the downstream upper ridging will offset significant deepening of the marine layer through Monday, with marine stratus and patchy fog likely dissipating in most areas by afternoon.

However, by Monday night and Tuesday, the upper low will begin to slowly edge eastward across the area.

The marine clouds and fog will slowly clear over the beaches and coastal valleys on Tuesday, and will likely extend farther inland.

High temperatures will range from the 80s to 90s in most inland areas through Tuesday, with 60s and 70s at the beaches.

By Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to stay below 90 degrees in most areas.

Have a wonderful week, everyone! ☀️

-Eddie