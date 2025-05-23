Low clouds and fog will return to coastal areas this Memorial Day weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

On Thursday, we saw an increase in onshore flow and a trough of low pressure that kicked off the cooling trend.

Night through morning, low clouds and fog will return to coastal areas Friday night and will expand northward and inland for the next couple of nights and mornings.

Another upper low will be moving through the area Friday night and Saturday. The upper low will cause the marine layer to deepen and delay the morning clearing by a few hours on Saturday.

A cooler afternoon is expected on Saturday as daytime highs in most areas will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s. This is about 5 degrees below normal.

As for winds, some breezy northwest winds are expected across southwest Santa Barbara County this evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara County's south coast until 3 a.m., Saturday, May 24, 2025.

A few degrees of warming may occur on Sunday, mainly inland, as a quick little pop-up ridge of high pressure replaces the trough.

Onshore flow remains quite strong and cooler air from the ocean will keep areas closer to the coast on the cooler side.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie