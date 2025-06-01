Night through morning low clouds return to the coast and valleys through Tuesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Stronger onshore flow allowed temperatures to continue to trend downwards on Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday and Monday, with a warming trend expected to start on Tuesday.

An early return of low clouds and fog should be expected at the beaches and coastal valleys.

Another upper-level trough of low pressure in northern California will dig south along the coast and drop into the region through Monday.

The upper-level trough will keep strong onshore flow in place over the coming days.

Night through morning low clouds and fog should become more expansive through Tuesday.

Offshore trends Monday morning may keep some of the valleys cloud-free, but a strong onshore push in the afternoon will likely keep many west-facing beaches cloudy all day.

On Monday, most daytime highs across the coasts & valleys will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s, with the warmest valleys in the upper 70s to 81 degrees.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Eddie