North winds arrive to Central Coast, several advisories in effect

Winds from the north created a breezy day for the Central Coast. The Santa Ynez Range saw speeds of up to 45 mph. The winds are expected to increase through the night into Friday morning when it will weaken.

Santa Barbara hit 75 degrees with San Luis Obispo trailing behind at 70 degrees. Santa Maria and Paso Robles both hit 64 degrees.

Here are tomorrow's temperatures:

KSBY

KSBY

KSBY

KSBY

A High Wind Advisory is currently in effect until 3 a.m. on Friday for the beaches in Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Buellton. This advisory includes the Santa Barbara County Southcoast. Winds from the north will be at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph in the advisory area.

KSBY

A High Wind Warning has also been launched until 6 a.m. on Friday for the Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County interior mountains. Winds will be at 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

KSBY

A High Surf Advisory is currently in effect until 4 p.m. on Friday. Large breaking waves building up to 9 to 13 feet along with rip currents.

KSBY

The weekend will see upper 60s to low 70s for the Central Coast.

KSBY