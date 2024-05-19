Northerly flow and decreasing onshore winds may clear the marine layer by Monday afternoon

Hello, Central Coast! We saw plenty of low clouds throughout most of our beaches, coastal valleys, and the interior this morning. Luckily, we did see some afternoon clearing for the coastal and interior valleys, but communities along the coastline are struggling

to clear.

Here are the latest weather headlines:

-From now through Monday, low clouds will continue to stick along the beaches and coastal valleys. The low clouds will struggle to clear each afternoon.

-The interior valleys and adjacent foothill areas will have breezy onshore winds that will occur during the afternoon and evening hours.

-On Tuesday and Wednesday, more sunshine with slight warming is expected as onshore flow weakens. However, conditions may get cooler due to increasing marine layer clouds for the latter half of this workweek.

Extended forecast:

A persistent long wave trough along the West Coast and strong onshore flow have maintained a deep marine layer with cooler-than-normal temperatures for the beaches and coastal valleys.

On Sunday, the clearing of low clouds was more complete across Los Angeles County than the last few days but was slower for other areas across the Central Coast. For Sunday evening and Monday morning, we are expecting similar conditions from the previous several nights and mornings.

However, after that models continue to indicate the trough starting to shift east Monday with some northerly flow aloft developing along with a downward trend in onshore flow. This should promote earlier clearing of the marine layer Monday afternoon, but low clouds may continue to stick along the coast for much of the afternoon.

Here are the high temps for the start of the upcoming workweek Temperatures may warm a degree or two Monday across the valleys with the earlier clearing of low clouds. Communities closer to the coast will have high temps in the 50s and 60s.

Onshore flow continues to affect the interior and coastal valleys on Sunday as wind gusts will move past 20 mph. Winds will settle down Sunday evening but we should see winds picking up along the interior and coastal valleys by Monday afternoon.

Onshore flow will continue to weaken Tuesday and Wednesday with a slow rise of heights and thicknesses.

The much weaker onshore flow and earlier marine layer clearing will help warm up the valleys several degrees from recent days with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and around a 40% chance of low 80s in the warmest locations.

There will even be a light northeast breeze across the inland valleys and mountains Tuesday morning into early afternoon, though well below advisory levels.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

