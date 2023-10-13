OCTOBER LOOKS MILD NOT WILD: a nice run of conditions likely thru next week

We closed the week with a minor temperature hit as the ridge of high pressure Thursday gives way to a trough to begin the weekend. Beaches are heading into the 60s and low 70s on Saturday. Coastal valleys will be back in the 70s and interior temperatures Saturday look to be in the lower 80s.

I expect some areas of low clouds are possible at beaches in coastal valleys early in the day. The interior valleys could also see some early clouds, and that matters because an annular solar eclipse will take place in the morning.

The video below tells you everything you need to know about the annular eclipse, including times it is occurring locally.

Sunday looks to see temperatures boost, a little across-the-board with 80s for coastal and interior valleys while beaches look to see the 70s. Some additional warming in the interior is possible Monday while coastal areas are likely to start to step back a little bit.

The pattern in the jetstream across the west is what we like to call progressive which means no individual pattern sets up for long. Granted the changes are fairly minor next week looks to offer temperatures in the 70s and low 80s in the coastal valleys with 80s to near 90° in the interior valleys and beaches generally in the 60s and, I don't see anything promising on the rain at this point in time.