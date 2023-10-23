OCTOBER UPS AND DOWNS: Mild Tuesday before fall-feel weather sets in

This month has seen its fair share of ups and downs, including record highs. This week will not produce any record highs. That's for sure Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week as a ridge of high-pressure builds in behind a trough that's exiting the region right now.

Tuesday should see coastal valleys back into the low to mid 70s with interior valley temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some very weak north flow sets up early on Tuesday leading to these mild temperatures.

Everything changes Wednesday through the rest of the week as a more progressive onshore pattern develops in the eastern Pacific.

Several low-pressure systems are aimed at the Pacific Northwest in Northern California likely too far away to give us anything in the way of rainfall, but it does pump the brakes on any significant warming.

The only current advisory is a wind advisory through 1 AM for the passes in canyons of Santa Barbara County and for higher elevations. North winds in 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph.