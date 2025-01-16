Offshore event finally begins to wane

Central Coast Forecast

It's been a windy week across the Central Coast, with nine straight days of offshore winds. While the strongest gusts have been confined to the mountains and valleys to our south, we've certainly felt the effects here on the Central Coast.

These winds, driven by high pressure over the Great Basin, have kept our skies clear and our humidity low. This has resulted in a lot of freezing lows but also warmer than average daytime highs.

Today were mild today as the cold air transport weakened. Expect widespread upper 60s across the coast and valleys Thursday, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Looking Ahead

Thursday will dawn with some lingering offshore winds, but they'll be much weaker than what we've experienced lately. By Thursday afternoon, the winds will shift onshore, bringing some relief from the dry conditions.

Friday will see a more dramatic change as a low-pressure system passes to our south. This will usher in cooler temperatures and a chance of some marine layer clouds, particularly on Saturday.

The weekend looks to be comfortably cool with a persistent marine layer keeping humidity levels up. Temperatures will settle in the lower to mid-60s across the coast and valleys.

Early Next Week

Looking further ahead, there's some uncertainty about Monday and Tuesday. Forecast models are having difficulty figuring out how a cold front from Canada will interact with a weak low-pressure system off the Pacific coast. This could lead to a brief return of offshore winds by mid-week, but confidence in the details is low.