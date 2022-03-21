Offshore flow drives some warmer temps early this week

Our cold and showery system from Saturday has moved into the south-central U.S. where it has produced a lot of severe weather in Texas and even snow in Colorado.

The huge trough connected with that system is also east allowing a large and strong ridge to build into The West. This will produce high pressure and morning offshore winds to be replaced by afternoon onshore winds the next few days. Everyone warms up but especially away from the beaches where the return to onshore winds in the afternoon will put the brakes on warming there first before it does deeper in the coastal and interior valleys.

No local advisories are posted, the winds will get locally breezy to strong at times but likely under advisory criteria. SoCal does have some active wind advisories for this offshore event.

Temps stay warm into Saturday. The next question is the timing of the next rain system. Models agree that something is coming either later Sunday into Monday or perhaps a little later. The models which like a later arrival also like more rain so considering it is the only activity models see perhaps we should pull for that considering the deepening drought in The West.