Offshore rain chances bring marine influence inland along the Central Coast

Sunset over Cayucos
Posted at 8:50 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:50:03-04

As the new work week begins a cold front pushing into the central coast will make itself known with increased cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. Unfortunately little to no rain accumulation is expected. That being said some areas could see a few hundredths of an inch of rain from drizzle associated with the passing cold front.

Aside from the passing front cooler temperatures and marine influence will be the main factors for the day ahead with the coast seeing cooler temperatures and continued cloud cover.

The main weather story over the week will be a set of decaying cold fronts that not only will bring extended cloud cover and cooler temps but also slight chances for rain.
The decaying cold front nearing the Central Coast on Monday will bring little to no rain but a slight chance of drizzle.
For Thursday a similar setup will bring a decaying front with a very slight chance of rain.

Warm weather and sunny skies will be back quickly with a warm-up into the weekend and for next week.

