Offshore winds pick up and waves are still big through Tuesday

The Central Coast is poised for a stretch of dry and warm weather, accompanied by periods of gusty offshore winds. This pattern is driven by a combination of factors, including a persistent ridge of high pressure and a series of weak troughs passing through the region.

Overview:

Currently, a high-pressure system is building over the Great Basin, promoting offshore flow from the north and east. This, coupled with a weak trough passing to our north, will result in gusty northerly winds today, particularly in the mountains. A dry airmass advecting into the region will contribute to a warming trend, with temperatures climbing a few degrees each day.

Active advisories:

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Santa Barbara Southcoast, passes, and canyons, from 9 PM this evening until 9 AM Tuesday. Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. This could make for difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles.

In addition to the gusty winds, there os a High Surf Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County beaches until 3 AM Tuesday. Large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet are expected, with the highest surf along west-facing beaches. Strong rip currents will also be present, increasing the risk of ocean drowning. Anyone venturing near the coast should exercise extreme caution and heed the advice of lifeguards.

Mid-Week Offshore Flow:

As the high-pressure system strengthens and shifts eastward, the offshore flow will peak mid-week. This will bring the strongest winds, potentially reaching advisory levels, especially in the Santa Ynez Mountains and along the south coast of Santa Barbara County. The combination of offshore flow and high pressure will also bring the warmest temperatures of the week, with highs in the mid 60s and low 70s.

Extended Outlook:

The ridge of high pressure will persist through the end of the week, keeping conditions dry and warm. However, a weak trough passing through on Saturday could bring a slight chance of rain to San Luis Obispo County. Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend, with a gradual cooling trend expected early next week.

Coastal and Inland Variations:

While the overall pattern favors dry and warm conditions, some variations are expected between the coast and inland areas. The strongest offshore winds will be felt in the mountains and along the Southcoast, while coastal areas may experience periods of weaker onshore flow.

Marine Layer:

The offshore flow will likely keep the marine layer at bay for much of the week, resulting in mostly sunny skies. However, some low clouds may develop overnight and in the mornings, particularly in the interior valleys.

Conclusion:

The Central Coast can expect a beautiful stretch of weather this week, with sunny skies, warm temperatures, and periods of gusty offshore winds. While the dry conditions are welcome news for many, residents should be mindful of the increased fire danger and take necessary precautions.