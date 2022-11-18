Offshore winds pick up slightly, warming temps this weekend

Good Morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday, here is a look at what we can expect over the next couple of days.

To kick off the morning there is a bit more marine influence, higher humidity will bring a touch more fog to some of western Santa Barbara County but nothing particularly substantial. Where there is no fog, the morning will be clear.

Today highs will be slightly lower than over the past couple of days as we sit between wind events. Highs slump into the mid 60s across the region.

The second strong offshore "Santa Ana" style event is developing for SoCal late tonight into Saturday.

Here we like to call those offshore events "Santa Lucia Winds". In this case, it is a rather garden-variety offshore event locally, and no advisories are likely but for SoCal high wind warnings will click into place Friday for the anticipated event.

Prior to the Northeast winds developing, it is more of a northerly wind.

I think Sunday is still warm but perhaps just a few degrees cooler with the offshore waning. Sunday into next week temps look to back off into the 60s and stay there much of next week (there should be a few scattered low 70s next week).

Computer models finally came into agreement about next week, it looks dry locally.

Some models suggest that the end of the month and early December could see a series of systems, however, model ensembles are not as optimistic about anything robust. Suffice to say, this far out there is low confidence about the end of the month's outlook.

Have a great day Central Coast!

