Offshore winds return for a Saturday temperature boost

The second strong offshore "Santa Ana" style event is developing for SoCal Friday night into Saturday.

Here we like to call those offshore events "Santa Lucia Winds". In this case, it is a rather garden-variety offshore event locally, and no advisories are likely but for SoCal high wind warnings will click into place Friday for the anticipated event.

Prior to the Northeast winds developing, it is more of a northerly wind.

So, Friday temps sag a little before the northeast winds warm us up on Saturday. I think Sunday is still warm but perhaps just a few degrees cooler with the offshore waning. Sunday into next week temps look to back off into the 60s and stay there much of next week (there should be a few scattered low 70s next week).

Computer models finally came into agreement about next week, it looks dry locally.

Some models suggest that the end of the month and early December could see a series of systems, however, model ensembles are not as optimistic about anything robust. Suffice to say, this far out there is low confidence about the end of the month's outlook.

