Offshore winds return for the Central Coast and SoCal in the same place fires have hit hard

The Central Coast can expect a mostly dry and warm week ahead, with a slight chance of rain this evening and Saturday. Gusty winds are expected in canyon areas, so those living in wind-prone locations should be prepared.

Tonight:

A cold front is currently dying right on top of the Central Coast. Doppler radar is showing showers moving from the Bay Area into Monterey County but the line is dissipating as it moves to the South. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible along the San Luis Obispo county North Coast and the northern part of the county. At that rainfall looks to be exceedingly light for anybody who gets it. The front dies quickly this evening as high pressure starts to return.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Strong northerly winds will develop in the Santa Barbara mountains, potentially affecting areas like Montecito. Wind advisories have been issued for some areas with gusts up to 50 mph.

These winds, combined with warm temperatures, will increase the fire weather risk especially in Ventrua County and Los Angeles County in the same places hit recently by the Franklin Fire.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with most coastal and valley areas reaching the 70s.

Thursday through Sunday:

Winds will weaken on Thursday, but temperatures will remain above normal. A weather system will approach the region on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain over the weekend, primarily to San Luis Obispo County. While not a significant rain event, it could bring some much-needed moisture to the area. Sunday is expected to be a pleasant day with above-normal temperatures.

There is a high surf advisory for the west-facing Central Coast for Tuesday and Wednesday for 8-12 foot breakers.