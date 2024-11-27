Offshore winds will drive nearly ideal travel conditions during holiday period

Thanksgiving Day:

A strengthening offshore pressure gradient will drive light to moderate offshore winds across the region. While the strongest winds will occur south of Point Conception, parts of the Central Coast will see breezy morning conditions, particularly in the inland valleys and foothills.

Winds: Morning gusts of 15–25 mph in wind-prone areas of San Luis Obispo County.

Temperatures: A warming trend continues, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and mid-70s inland.

Skies: Clear and sunny throughout the day.

Friday:

Offshore conditions will persist into Friday morning, though winds are expected to remain on the lighter side for most of the Central Coast. Dry offshore flow will contribute to continued warming and lower humidity.

Temperatures: Highs will climb slightly, reaching the low to mid-70s along the coast and mid-to-upper 70s inland.

Skies: Another sunny and dry day, perfect for outdoor activities.

Long Term (Saturday - Tuesday):

High pressure will dominate the region into early next week, ensuring a prolonged stretch of dry and sunny weather.