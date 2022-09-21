Offshore winds will drive warmer coastal temps Thursday

After arriving this weekend the upper low that provided us rain Sunday and Monday is finally exiting the region in the 24 hours or so. As a result, temps are already starting to rise but a more significant jump is in the cards for Thursday. Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 6:03 PM on Thursday. While it is astronomical fall, we have been in meteorological fall since the first of the month. Interestingly, even the equinox is not as simple as folks believe. It really isn't 12 hours of daylight everywhere, or at least on that date for some:

At the beaches and near coastal valleys offshore night and morning winds will develop, generally NE 10-20 but some areas could see isolated gusts stronger than 20mph.

The warmer beach day is just Thursday this mild offshore event doesn't look as strong on Friday or the weekend.

However, the coastal and interior valleys continue to warm Friday. Over the weekend coastal valley temps level off but interior temps continue to rise into early next week ultimately getting into the mid to upper 90s. I think temps stay in the 90s inland thru the mid-point of next week before backing off to close the month.