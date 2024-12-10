Offshore winds will give way to rain chances

The strong offshore winds that impacted the Central Coast and Southern California have begun to weaken. However, some locally gusty conditions, especially in the mountains, will continue through Wednesday morning.

Local wind advisories and fire weather (red flag) warnings have been dropped locally (but continue for parts of SoCal).

Looking ahead, we can expect a shift in the weather pattern as we head into late week. A series of storm systems will move into California, bringing cooler temperatures, increased cloud cover, and even a chance of light rain.

Thursday:

The first of these systems will approach the Central Coast on Thursday. While significant rainfall is not expected, areas north of Santa Barbara may see a few sprinkles. The most noticeable changes will be increasing clouds, some coastal fog, and a drop in temperatures.

Friday:

A brief ridge of high pressure will build in on Friday, bringing a pause to the rain with dry conditions and slightly cooler temperatures.

Saturday:

A second system, with a slightly more southerly track, will move through California on Saturday. This system has the potential to bring more widespread light rain to the Central Coast. However, amounts are still expected to be quite light, especially south of San Luis Obispo County. Areas north of Santa Barbara may see less than a tenth of an inch, while areas to the north could receive up to half an inch. The northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County, particularly in the coastal mountains, could see as much as an inch of rain.

Sunday through Tuesday:

Dry conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday morning. Another weak system may bring a slight chance of rain late Monday into Monday night, but again, amounts are expected to be very light. High temperatures throughout the period will be near normal, with interior areas possibly seeing temperatures a few degrees above average.