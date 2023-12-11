Offshore winds will produce more sunshine

Tuesday the Central Coast will get offshore winds for much of the morning and afternoon and this will drive temperatures back into the 60s for much of the area.

Overnight lows will generally be mild at the coast but cold inland and some locally freezing lows are possible, even though the daytime highs in the interior will recover into the mid-60s.

If you look at the rest of the week you'll see that mild conditions are expected into the beginning of the weekend.

Modeling shows a very interesting pattern developing in the extended forecast: a series of strong low-pressure systems plow toward California. The first system gets here late in the weekend for a chance of some showers but looks to essentially spend much of its life spinning off the coast before lifting to the north. Another similarly constructed system is on the way for the following week but this one could deliver much more significant rainfall to the Central Coast and California. There's even a third system to keep our eyes on in the deeper extended forecast. As all of these systems are quite some ways off the coast and deeper into the forecast, timing and intensity could change. This is a forecast to watch on Sunday and beyond.

