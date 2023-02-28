One final round of rain and snow before much anticipated sunshine returns

Good Morning Central Coast! It has sure been an active string of days an while today will continue that trend a break is in sight.

Monday the remnants of a cold front pushed into the region and kicked off some heavy afternoon rain. Now that front is to our south but we are still very much feeling its impacts as more scattered showers push through.

Other advisories include a winter weather advisory for Santa Barbara County which turns into a winter storm warning Tuesday at 1pm and lasts until the system exits Wednesday.

The highest elevations of the Santa Barbara County Mountains could see 6-18” of snow but those kinds of totals are more likely near the Kern County border. I think we`ll also see some low-elevation snow across the region. Right now, snow levels are up at roughly 3500ft but it should drop to about 1500ft by Wednesday morning. No, or only light accumulations are likely at low elevations. Still, we could see it again near the Cuesta Ridge, the SLO County north coast hills, and the interior hills and mountains of SLO County but again much more likely in Santa Barbara County.

There is also a high wind advisory in place into Wednesday morning.

Waves are high as well with a surf advisory beginning Tuesday morning into later Wednesday: 10-13ft. foot breakers are likely with dangerous rip as well.

We will finally get a several-day break in the rain from Thursday through the weekend and early next week.

However, mid to late next week the pattern looks cold and wet again with models currently favoring a significant system during that time frame.

Have a great day Central Coast!