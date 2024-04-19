One more day of cool conditions, warm weekend on the way

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Thursday. Some communities throughout the area have been impacted by the cloud cover, cool temps, and

Here are the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

Strengthening onshore flow beneath southwest flow aloft will bring a cooling trend through Friday with more extensive night-through-morning low clouds and fog. Over the weekend, a warming trend is expected as weak ridging aloft builds in. A significant cooling trend with a deep marine layer depth is on tap for the middle-to-late portion of next week.

Extended forecast:

A weak trough will remain over California through Friday maintaining cooler temperatures and a deepening marine layer across coast and valleys during the night and morning hours.

This morning, the marine layer was fairly shallow with dense fog near the coast. As the marine layer deepens today and tonight, cloud bases will rise across, leading to less fog near the coast but increasing fog in the valleys, possibly dense at times, especially near the hills.

With a deeper marine layer in place for Friday, (likely in the 2,500-foot range), clouds will take a little longer to clear but full clearing is expected in all areas except possibly some beaches.

Additional cooling is expected on Friday, with most areas in the 60s to low 70s.

Some additional deepening of the marine layer is expected Friday night as well. However, weak ridging of high pressure will move into the area Saturday along with weakening onshore flow that should lead to earlier clearing and warmer temperatures in most areas.

Much fewer stratus clouds are expected Sunday with much warmer temperatures in the mid-80s for the valleys and mid to high 70s for coastal areas away from the immediate coast.

Have a great day, Central Coast!