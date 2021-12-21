Watch
One more dry day Tuesday before a much more active pattern brings inches more rain

Lonna Faria submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset in Pismo Beach
Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 21, 2021
After a bit of sunshine was seen for Monday along the Central Coast we have one more chance for a sunny and dry day Tuesday before a big pattern change Wednesday.
Abundant high clouds will be the first sign of our next rain system but if you want to get outside Tuesday is the best option. Cool and mild conditions will prevail over the entirety of the Central Coast.

Wednesday morning a decaying cold front (now more of a dry line) will settle into Central California bringing light rain through much of the day. Rain accumulations will intensify as the day goes on with the majority of the rain falling Thursday into Thursday night.

This storm will bring rain totals 1"-3" across the Central Coast with the highest totals highly dependent on local topography for enhanced rain totals.

Another round of rain will begin Christmas Day with light rain continuing for the weekend. This storm's rain total will be less than the Wed/Thu storm but will nonetheless make an impact.

There are indications of several more rain systems swinging through the area over the next week and leading up to the new year as we continue a very active and wet pattern. Hopefully, this pattern will help to keep drought conditions improving or at least not intensifying as we head into the new year.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast and be sure to get that rain gear ready for the rest of this week!

