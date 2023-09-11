One more hot and muggy day will bring showers to the region

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off another week we have some beautiful clear conditions for much of the region, including the western beaches! There is some cloud cover beginning to build in across the south coast as a few remnant clouds from Hurricane Jova push through the region. This isnt of much concern.

Also early this morning many surfers will be headed to Pismo Beach to participate in the 9/11 Paddle Out with Ampsurf. The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and conditions look good, although some cloud cover and light drizzle is possible at the tail end of the event.

As we head into the day more cloud cover will surge onshore and will bring us another chance of scattered showers.

By mid-morning an area of atmospheric instability will bring rain chances to the western beaches.

By lat morning the showers will push onshore and bring chances of light rain to the majority of the region.

As we head into the afternoon showers will move east and bring us a few much more minimal showers across the region.

Accumulation totals will be minimal at best, less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected but most of the region will see just a trace.

Once the shower chances move out temps will be hot and humid with interiors in the 90s, coastal valleys in the 80s and 60s by the beaches.

A cooling trend will begin Tuesday with near to below-normal temperatures for the rest of the week. San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara will see temps ranging throughout the 70s as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, as a trough develops along the West Coast. The marine layer will eventually fill in across along Central Coast beaches, though it may take until Wednesday for areas on the south coast to see it. The cooler conditions on the way will cause highs to drop slightly below normal on Tuesday, then 4-8 degrees below normal on Wednesday.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast!