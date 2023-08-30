One more hot day, a significant cooldown begins Thursday

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning skies are clear (plus there is a beautiful view of the full moon) all thanks to the continued high pressure across the region. This is keeping warmer temps in place across the region once again today.

Offshore winds continue to negate the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean and in this case not only are the winds offshore but also sinking and compressing which warms temperatures.

Wednesday’s daytime highs look to feature more 80s and 90s for coastal valleys with beaches ranging from the 70s to the middle 80s. South Coast daytime highs should also reach the 80s. Interior valley temperatures we'll hit the triple digits on Wednesday with some peak numbers near 105 degrees.

Thanks to these high temps a heat advisory is in place for the interiors of Santa Barbara county, even if you are not within this advisory temps will still be hot today.

Significant cooling develops Thursday and Friday as temperatures not only cool but dip to below-average readings for most of the area as a trough of low pressure moves out of the Pac NW and gets stronger into the weekend. This will mean the return of marine clouds to coastal areas and even the interior.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!

