One more mild day before drastic weekend cooling takes over

As we kick off the morning there is significantly more clouds and low fog throughout the region. This has prompted a dense fog advisory for the beaches and coastal valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Limited visibilities are expected on roadways for the morning commute. The advisory will remain in effect through 8:00AM this morning.

Today the relative high pressure we experienced Wednesday is sticking around for a little longer although temperatures will not rise as much as Wendesday because of someonshore winds limiting warming at the coasts and beaches.

Temperature wise highs in the interiors will reach the mid to upper 80s with coasts near 60.

