One more mild day before heat returns to the interior valleys

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Tuesday there is some dense fog across the coastal regions limiting morning visibility on our roadways.

We saw significantly cooler than normal temps monday and we will continue to see that SW flow high aloft in the atmosphere. This will keep inland temps below average (94) Tuesday and close to average Wednesday before going back to near 100 late this week.

That increase will be driven by the SW flow aloft weakening and even some easterly flow could develop. This could allow the monsoon to again creep west.

At the coast, I think the same general temperature trend of cooler then warming also takes place but due to ample marine influence already in place, the differences in temperature are likely to be lower so some may not even notice the subtle pattern change.

The Climate Prediction Center likes temps to be above average with the monsoon creeping west in their outlook for 8/2 to 8/8. I’m less sure about this.

Modeling appears to indicate some trough development in the flow across The West. I’d say for the deeper extended forecast something near average could be a better bet but we’ll take another look at this as models continue to examine the features of the extended forecast.

Have a good day Central Coast!