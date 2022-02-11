Watch
One more record breaking day before winds shift and bring in a chance for rain next week

Posted at 8:46 AM, Feb 11, 2022
Happy Friday Central Coast!
We are in store for another hot one as high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s in many locations. This, similar to the past few days, will give us another solid chance at breaking some records.

Wednesday's record highs were limited to a few communities but on Thursday most communities either set a new record (denoted in red) or met the record (denoted in yellow). There are more chances for record highs Friday.

As we head into the weekend offshore winds will calm as the high pressure that has been stations aloft weakens as well. This will mean slightly cooler conditions and a few more scattered clouds for our region and a picture perfect weekend.
The biggest changes will take hold on Monday when the weakened offshore flow will completely shift onshore pushing marine influence back into the coastal valleys and bringing low lying marine status in the morning hours. This will also cool our temperatures drastically.

After a cooler Monday, Tuesday will bring in a slight chance for some rain on the Central Coast. While we really need this rain no matter what happens this will not have the energy to be a drought buster or even make that large of a dent in our rain deficits. Over the next few days models will get a bit better hold on the system but as of right now a few hundreths of an inch are not out of the question. Models like the GFS and Canadian are looking to bring those showers in Tuesday morning while the European Model is a lot less sure that we will get any accumulating rain. We will keep a close look at this system as it could bring us our first chance for rain after a disappointing January and start to February.

Have a great Friday and picture perfect weekend Central Coast!

