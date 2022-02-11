One more record breaking day before winds shift and bring in a chance for rain next week

Happy Friday Central Coast!

We are in store for another hot one as high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s in many locations. This, similar to the past few days, will give us another solid chance at breaking some records.

While not quite as warm as yesterday, today will bring high temperatures possible of hitting more records. Highs into the mid 80s will be common before cooling down slightly into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/xEk9CkataR — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 11, 2022

Wednesday's record highs were limited to a few communities but on Thursday most communities either set a new record (denoted in red) or met the record (denoted in yellow). There are more chances for record highs Friday.

After today our record breaking heat will come to an end. Here is a look at the records we have broken so far. Only a few communities broke records (red) on Wednesday but almost everywhere was able to put our temperatures in the record book for Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2tyHs6VKdg — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 11, 2022

As we head into the weekend offshore winds will calm as the high pressure that has been stations aloft weakens as well. This will mean slightly cooler conditions and a few more scattered clouds for our region and a picture perfect weekend.

The biggest changes will take hold on Monday when the weakened offshore flow will completely shift onshore pushing marine influence back into the coastal valleys and bringing low lying marine status in the morning hours. This will also cool our temperatures drastically.

As next weeks pattern comes into more focus it will be a cooler one for sure with the chance for some light rain making a quick appearance Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zOQ7YWZnzI — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 11, 2022

After a cooler Monday, Tuesday will bring in a slight chance for some rain on the Central Coast. While we really need this rain no matter what happens this will not have the energy to be a drought buster or even make that large of a dent in our rain deficits. Over the next few days models will get a bit better hold on the system but as of right now a few hundreths of an inch are not out of the question. Models like the GFS and Canadian are looking to bring those showers in Tuesday morning while the European Model is a lot less sure that we will get any accumulating rain. We will keep a close look at this system as it could bring us our first chance for rain after a disappointing January and start to February.

After a warm week winds will turn onshore Monday dramatically cooling temperatures along the coast. This will also open the door for a passing low pressure system to bring some. We know it won't be a "drought breaker" but rain is rain! Here are some current model predictions. pic.twitter.com/86A8i4Q3bN — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 11, 2022

Have a great Friday and picture perfect weekend Central Coast!