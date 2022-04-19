One more shot at a good rain this week

Everyone in California is aware by now that the state needs more rain before the season ends. It looks like we'll get one more good shot this Thursday. This system looks decent for several reasons. There is a strong area of low pressure and a cold front but there is also a bit of an "atmospheric river" connection. The last part is why this system looks more robust than most systems in 2022 thus far.

The active pattern is forecast to continue this week with multiple #AtmosphericRivers forecast to impact California through Thursday. #CAwx



Visit https://t.co/CiC9t00vhM for more insight into the forecast.

Amounts vary but rain up to .75" looks likely with most in the .10-.50" range but some higher amounts are likely.

A trough and a cold front move thru The Central Coast Thursday into early Friday (after the morning, Friday looks to dry out). Decent potential from .10-.50" for most with some locally higher amounts. Not much after this in carts/models.

The cold front will arrive Thursday morning, kicking off our rain chances. Light widespread morning rain is likely as the front passes through. A second round of rain will move through in the evening and overnight hours. It will also be a windy system.

Prior to the Thursday-early Friday system: Wednesday will feature some low clouds and still cool conditions as yet another cold front gets close.

Towns and temps for Wednesday, still a little on the cool side near the coast.

After the Thursday-Friday system: temps warm. 60s and 70s Saturday with 70s and 80s for many Sunday away from the beaches and early next week could even feature upper 80s inland.

The question on this graphic is... do you put a rain icon in for Friday when most of the rain is done early? For now, ok.. again I will say, "Icons are not complete forecasts"

We should hope the system this week delivers because models are not showing much potential after it.