One more shot at a good rain this week

Stunning Spring skies over the Central Coast
MaRie C. QuiRos posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 19:04:45-04

Everyone in California is aware by now that the state needs more rain before the season ends. It looks like we'll get one more good shot this Thursday. This system looks decent for several reasons. There is a strong area of low pressure and a cold front but there is also a bit of an "atmospheric river" connection. The last part is why this system looks more robust than most systems in 2022 thus far.

Amounts vary but rain up to .75" looks likely with most in the .10-.50" range but some higher amounts are likely.

The cold front will arrive Thursday morning, kicking off our rain chances. Light widespread morning rain is likely as the front passes through. A second round of rain will move through in the evening and overnight hours. It will also be a windy system.

Prior to the Thursday-early Friday system: Wednesday will feature some low clouds and still cool conditions as yet another cold front gets close.

After the Thursday-Friday system: temps warm. 60s and 70s Saturday with 70s and 80s for many Sunday away from the beaches and early next week could even feature upper 80s inland.

We should hope the system this week delivers because models are not showing much potential after it.

