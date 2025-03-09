One more sunny day on Monday before a series of storms arrive later this week

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

A ridge of high pressure brought clear and sunny skies throughout the weekend.

But we’re expecting a shift in the weather pattern as a cooling trend is set to begin on Monday with an increase in clouds.

However, above-normal temperatures are expected for areas away from the immediate coast, which will cool slightly due to an increase in onshore flow.

The first low-pressure system this week is now targeted for northern Baja California, but there is still enough moisture to generate some light showers late Monday night into Tuesday south of Point Conception.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be a quarter inch or less.

A much stronger second system will head into the region on Wednesday.

Some light to moderate warm frontal rains will develop as early as Wednesday morning, but the strongest part of the storm will come through Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Rainfall totals for the coast and valleys are estimated to reach between 1 to 2 inches and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Rain rates could exceed a half inch per hour. But those chances would increase if thunderstorms were to develop, which is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday.

There is a 40-60 percent chance of high surf developing along the beaches between Wednesday night and Thursday as the second storm system originating out of the Gulf of Alaska moves over the region.

There is a high chance of strong rip currents and elevated surf to occur during this time frame.

No advisories have been issued at this time.