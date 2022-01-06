One more warm day before cooler and cloudier conditions Friday

Sunshine and warm temperatures are continuing for one more day with frankly amazing conditions.

Some gusts upwards of 40 mph were felt across the Santa Lucia range Thursday morning and gusts will continue through the day today.

We have one more day of the wonderfully warm temperatures that have been a staple the last few days. Some locations will reach 70 degrees today before much cooler temperatures make their way here by Friday. pic.twitter.com/LdFCCd4C0X — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 6, 2022

The temperatures will start to fall today thanks to a decaying cold front that will plunge south bringing more cloud cover and temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday's highs.

Warm & gusty conditions are continuing for today but by tomorrow will be a big change once again. A decaying cold front will surge into our area bringing much cooler air and more cloud cover. Sunshine will return for the weekend before another cold front arrives early next week. pic.twitter.com/E0p2r5goW5 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 6, 2022

Heading into the weekend the cold front will move south and high pressure will regain offshore flow and sunny skies. By early next week temperatures will begin to rebound being back in the mid to upper 60s by mid-week.

Even though it will be nice and warm today, much cooler temperatures will be here by Friday with more cloud cover as well. Thankfully that trend won't last long. High pressure will return with sunny skies as well by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/EUwviDneuq — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 6, 2022

Have a great Thursday Central Coast and be sure to get outside before temperatures cool down again!