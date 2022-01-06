Watch
One more warm day before cooler and cloudier conditions Friday

This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Debby Boutros
Cayucos pier at sunset with low tide
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jan 06, 2022
Sunshine and warm temperatures are continuing for one more day with frankly amazing conditions.
Some gusts upwards of 40 mph were felt across the Santa Lucia range Thursday morning and gusts will continue through the day today.

The temperatures will start to fall today thanks to a decaying cold front that will plunge south bringing more cloud cover and temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday's highs.

Heading into the weekend the cold front will move south and high pressure will regain offshore flow and sunny skies. By early next week temperatures will begin to rebound being back in the mid to upper 60s by mid-week.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast and be sure to get outside before temperatures cool down again!

