One more warm day inland then the temps slide for most into the weekend

A big ridge of high pressure will finally give way to a trough of low pressure and a cold front moving into The West on Wednesday.

I think the changes arrive too late to change the temps much on Wednesday. I think the first noticeable slide begins Thursday and continues thru the weekend.

Night and morning clouds are still possible for beaches, coastal valleys, and the Southern Salinas River valley for the next few days. Afternoon sunshine looks ample, however. Pretty nice all-in-all, no local advisories.

The weekend features interior high temps in the middle 80s (about 10 degrees cooler than today), coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches in the 60s. Add a degree or two for early next week, then temps look to level off into the middle of next week.

We are following hurricane Ian in all of our newscasts and on social media. Ian looks to gain some strength into a category 4 system before making landfall in the Sarasota, FL area tomorrow. Up to 20+" of rain and a 12-foot storm surge is possible. The storm looks to slow which could mean the rain, wind, and surge could last longer potentially delivering major damage to the landfall and surrounding areas.