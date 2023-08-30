One more warm day then temps take a big turn

High pressure and some strong offshore winds again delivered temperatures in the 90s for coastal valleys and even some beaches. The overall pattern that produced the offshore winds and high temperatures is still around Wednesday, but this pattern is near an end.

There is also a wind advisory for southwest Santa Barbara County from 6:00 PM Tuesday night until 3:00 AM Wednesday morning for winds 25 to 35 mph out of the north gusting to 50 mph. (the heat advisories dropped at 8pm)

There is also a beach hazards statement for high tides tonight:

Offshore winds negate the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean and in this case not only are the winds offshore but also sinking and compressing which warms temperatures.

Wednesday’s daytime highs looked to feature more 80s and 90s for coastal valleys with beaches ranging from the 70s to the middle 80s. South Coast daytime highs should also reach the 80s. Interior valley temperatures we'll hit the triple digits on Wednesday with some peak numbers near 105 degrees.

Significant cooling develops Thursday and Friday as temperatures not only cool but dip to below-average readings for most of the area as a trough of low pressure moves out of the Pac NW and gets stronger into the weekend. This will mean the return of marine clouds to coastal areas and even the interior.