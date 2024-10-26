One more warmish day before widespread significant cooling arrives

Weather headlines:

-High-pressure aloft will maintain a warm, dry weather pattern away from the coast this weekend.

-Low clouds and fog, locally dense, will continue near the beaches from night to morning.

-A strong weather disturbance will significantly change our region's weather pattern, with

strong winds and much cooler temperatures early next week.

Detailed forecast:

Temps this afternoon were the warmest in the interior with highs in the 80s, while communities closer to the coast were in the 60s and 70s. High team[ps in the Santa Ynez Valley ranged in the 80s.

Sunday will be our last warmish day before significant cooling takes shape with daytime highs only in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Highs for Sunday: The beaches will be in the 60s and 70s, coastal valleys will be in the 60s and 70s, and the interior will be in the 70s and 80s. However, Solvang and San Miguel could reach the low 80s.

It will feel the coldest on Monday with widespread gusty winds.

A deeper trough will be pushing through the region on Monday, which increases the potential for drizzle or light showers for much of California as early as Saturday night and more likely into Sunday night.

Rainfall totals will generally be very light, under a tenth of an inch, although local amounts of a quarter to half in are possible.

In the mountains, snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet, locally as low as 5,000 feet by Monday evening or night, with a dusting of snow possible above 6,000 feet.

There is also a 10-20 percent chance of thunderstorms focused from northwest Ventura County to Santa Barbara County late Saturday night into early Sunday as warm moist air from the tropical system Kristy continues to feed into the region ahead of our Monday trough.

Any thunderstorms will likely be high based with little to no rain. As a result, dry lightning would be the main threat as it could start a fire.

We will likely see isolated or brief damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph for the Gavota to Refugio, strongest Monday afternoon to evening.

Here's your KSBY Microclimate 7-Day Forecast! Highs will range throughout the 60s for areas closer the the coast for the upcoming workweek. But Paso Robles will begin the workweek in the 60s and then climb into the 70s for the later half of the week.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2024. The Wind advisory for San Luis Obispo County ends at 9 p.m. Monday, but it will end at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Santa Barbara County.