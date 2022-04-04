Only one more mild weather day before temps rocket into the 90s

The Central Coast will get on a temperature roller coaster in this forecast. The mild weather we experienced Monday only has one more day left.

Tuesday looks relatively mild but strong offshore winds come up later Tuesday and will rapidly push the Central Coast into the 90s (a 100 degree reading somewhere wouldn't shock me before week's end).

There are a number of advisories in place due to this transition which will be marked by winds:

It'll take both surface offshore winds and upper-level support to force this warm-up, and both look to be present. This forecast actually has not changed much since last week so there is high confidence in it.

The hot weather looks to appear everywhere from the beaches to the interior valleys and last into the weekend but the forecast also shows a huge plunge in temps starting Sunday into Monday and there might even be a chance of showers with the transition. This is the rollercoaster or "weather whiplash".

