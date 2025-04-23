Onshore flow and a trough of low pressure are keeping conditions cool this week

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

A trough of low pressure and onshore flow are keeping cool conditions in place through the rest of the week, along with marine layer stratus.

Thursday’s forecast will be quite similar to Wednesday's, with little change in the marine layer depth and onshore flow.

Daytime highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 50s and 60s for the coast. The coastal valleys will have highs in the 60s, and the interior valleys will reach the 60s and 70s.

However, due to the marine layer depth, some areas of drizzle or light rain may occur, especially near the foothills south of Point Conception.

On Friday, a slightly deeper upper low will approach the Bay Area with even colder air aloft that will push the marine layer up to at least 5,000 feet and possibly as high as 7,000 feet.

The additional rising motion created by the colder air aloft should generate more widespread drizzle or light rain, but at the very least, it will maintain a cool and cloudy pattern with minimal chances of sunshine for the coast and valleys.

As that upper low moves onshore near the Monterey and San Luis Obispo County border Saturday morning, chances for light rain will increase for the area.

Advisories:

A Small Craft Advisory has been issued until 3 a.m. Thursday, April 24, 2025, for the outer waters of the Central Coast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Eddie