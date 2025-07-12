Onshore flow and low clouds will keep the beaches & coastal valleys cooler this weekend

Hi, Central Coast! Onshore flow brought cool air from the ocean and marine layer clouds into our beaches and coastal valleys Saturday morning.

Onshore flow will be the strongest in the interior Saturday afternoon, but the wind will still feel breezy for areas near the coast.

Daytime highs on Sunday will remain warm in the interior and some coastal valleys, as high pressure will hang out over California for the next few days.

High temperatures through Monday will mostly be in the 60s-70s across the coasts, with 80s and lower 90s in the valleys.

By Tuesday, high pressure starts to break down, and a few degrees of cooling will occur in the state.

Given the strength of the onshore flow and the strong marine inversion, night through morning clouds will be slow to burn off, and may not even clear from west-facing beaches. Clouds may return during the late afternoon and early evening timeframe.

Strong onshore flow will continue through Thursday, and may even become stronger, before it starts to weaken Thursday night through Friday.

Conditions on Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar, with temperatures not changing much from Tuesday.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Eddie