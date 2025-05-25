Onshore flow will continue to dominate the Central Coast early this week

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! Temperatures bumped a few degrees on Sunday due to a weak pop-up ridge of high pressure that replaced an upper-level trough of low pressure that moved in on Saturday.

A deep marine layer remains in place with strong onshore flow that moved through the area Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, a weak trough of low pressure will bring temperatures down a few degrees across the far interior, including Paso Robles and the interior mountains.

Strong onshore flow will continue, resulting in night through morning marine layer clouds and fog for most of the beaches and coastal valleys.

Clouds may linger at portions of the coasts into Sunday afternoon, especially for a portion of the Central Coast near Point Arguello.

Additionally, strong onshore flow will continue to fuel gusty winds across the interior.

Gusty northwest winds will continue late Sunday afternoon and evening across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southwest portion of Santa Barbara County, mainly from Gaviota to the San Marcos Pass, where gusts of 35 to 50 mph will occur. The advisory ends at 6 a.m., May 26, 2025.

Gaviota and Refugio may see wind gusts up to 55 mph Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to be on the warm side Thursday through Saturday due to high pressure building into the region and weakening onshore flow.

-Eddie