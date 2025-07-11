Onshore flow will cool areas near the coast, warm temps will linger in the interior

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

High pressure will move over California through the next few days, keeping interior communities on the warmer side.

As onshore flow is strengthening on the Central Coast, high temperatures will cool Friday and Saturday, but it will end up several degrees below normal.

Onshore flow is expected to be strong during the afternoon hours and will push the marine layer clouds into the coastal valleys through the weekend, but it may limit the afternoon clearing at the beaches, where clouds may hug the coasts.

Little changes in temperatures are expected through Monday, with widespread cooling of a few degrees on Saturday, and then a few degrees of warming on Sunday and Monday.

With the strong onshore flow in place, gusty onshore winds developed across the interior valleys in San Luis Obispo County.

Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the interior due to gusty winds and warmer-than-normal conditions lingering.

No advisories have been issued.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast.

-Eddie