Onshore winds return tonight and bring chance for dense fog

WONDERFUL WEATHER TODAY WILL GIVE IN TO SLIGHTLY COOLER CONDITIONS HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY. — Happy Tuesday Central Coast!

Chilly conditions this morning will give way to another wonderful afternoon with highs in the upper 60s into the 70s.

Temperatures today will be into the upper 60s into the 70s with lots of sunny skies. Tonight cooler conditions will make it into the region. pic.twitter.com/8ypyApa0TO — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 8, 2022

Tonight winds will turn onshore and bring a chance for dense fog overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Two cooler days will be in place before Friday into the weekend warms back up!

Have a great day Central Coast!