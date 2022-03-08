Watch
Onshore winds return tonight and bring chance for dense fog

Sunset on the Central Coast
Posted at 8:13 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 11:13:14-05

WONDERFUL WEATHER TODAY WILL GIVE IN TO SLIGHTLY COOLER CONDITIONS HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY. — Happy Tuesday Central Coast!
Chilly conditions this morning will give way to another wonderful afternoon with highs in the upper 60s into the 70s.

Today will be absolutely wonderful on the Central Coast.

Tonight winds will turn onshore and bring a chance for dense fog overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Two cooler days will be in place before Friday into the weekend warms back up!

Have a great day Central Coast!

