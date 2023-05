Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday!

To kick off the morning widespread fog is sticking around thanks to the marine layer.

This marine layer will be very important through the day, with many beaches staying in the 50s while interiors surge to the low 90s.

Despite the relatively quiet forecast, we do have a 15 to 20% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains.

Cloudy conditions will persist Wednesday morning and afternoon. The warm up continues across the board.

Have a great day!