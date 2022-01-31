Overcast skies start off the week with cooler and cloudy conditions

After a weekend with a mixed bag of clouds and sunshine we are right back to more cloud cover Monday to start off the week.

These overcast conditions are associated with a large slow moving system bringing clouds and onshore winds to the region.

While the clouds also brought more marine influence and cooler temperatures they also brought us a beautiful start to the week!

With a bit of cloud cover and fog for the morning the clouds will continue to get more dense and more "cloudy" as the day rolls on. By Monday evening the most of the clouds will be here, and will begin to dissipate by the morning.

Temperatures Monday will be 5-10 degrees cooler than Sunday with continued cooler conditions.

Alongside cloudy and overcast conditions todays temperatures will be on the cooler side. Across the board temps are 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WTdqtpGlD1 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 31, 2022

As soon as winds shift to the North that will push the clouds out of the region quickly. We will get a few more degrees of cooling out of the temperatures for Tuesday but sunshine will help to bring temperatures up quickly.

Even though today will be a bit cloudy, sunshine will be back on tap by Tomorrow morning. With the sunshine and offshore flow that takes over Tuesday we will be back up into the 70s by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/xepSsiExes — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 31, 2022

We will stay absolutely drenched in sunshine for the whole week and eventually climb back up into the 70s for a fantastic weekend!

Have a great Monday and a good week ahead!