Partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions Sunday

We had quite the nice and sunny Saturday on the Central Coast, with temperatures feeling significantly cooler than earlier in the week.

Some areas saw temperatures 11 cooler than Friday afternoon.

Click here for today's highs.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to be 4-14 degrees above normal.

Clouds will start moving in Saturday night, giving us a preview of some May Gray type weather.

ksby

Various amounts of night and morning low clouds and fog are expected along the coast Sunday.

However, a northerly flow across the Santa Ynez mountains and Santa Barbara County south coast should keep low clouds away from this area Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Persistent NW to West winds are expected across southern Santa Barbara County Saturday night through Tuesday, with winds strongest west of the San Marcos Pass area.

ksby

Strongest winds are anticipated Sunday night and Monday night, possibly advisory level.

A Small Craft Advisory out on the water could last through Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

ksby