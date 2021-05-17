Partly cloudy skies, temperatures start to warm Monday

It was a cloudy day for Central Coast again Sunday, with slightly more clearing than we saw Saturday.

The deep marine layer brought some measurable rain to some areas, however we certainly could use a lot more rain.

The marine layer continues tomorrow however the marine inversion becomes more shallow, as the upper ridge noses in. Because of this, better clearing is expected in the afternoon.

Patchy fog/drizzle across coastal waters continues into this upcoming week.

Onshore flow generates gusty winds each afternoon. Advisory level winds will remain localized in usual windy spots.

Chances of advisory level sun-downer winds Monday across southern Santa Barbara County.

Winds increase to small craft advisory level Monday afternoon and continue through Friday.

A warming trend is also expected Monday and Tuesday.

Have a good week!

