Persistent marine layer and onshore winds through the weekend

A strong onshore flow combined with a persistent marine layer will dominate the weather through the weekend. Expect night through morning low clouds and fog, with skies clearing to the beaches by afternoon. Some warming and earlier clearing are possible next week.

Short Term Forecast (Now - Sunday)

A seasonably typical deep marine layer pattern will persist throughout the week and likely through the weekend. A weak troughing pattern is promoting strong onshore flow, keeping temperatures 3-6 degrees below normal across coastal and valley areas into the weekend.

While most valley areas will experience some afternoon clearing, coastal areas may struggle to fully clear. Drizzle is possible, particularly near coastal foothills. Inland areas of San Luis Obispo County will see skies clear after some early clouds but will experience breezy afternoons with temps slipping into the weekend.

Long Term Forecast (Monday - Thursday)

There is growing confidence that the persistent marine layer and strong onshore flow will temporarily ease early next week. We should see weaker onshore flow by Tuesday following a trough's passage through the Great Basin. While the current forecast remains conservative with little change in temperatures, continued trends in the modeling may result in me tweaking the forecast a bit warmer but I’ll need to see more modeling before I make the jump. I did warm up late next week a bit. The 8-14 day from the Climate Prediction Center still calls for generally cool conditions due to a series of troughs moving into The West over the next two weeks but again that too could see some change.