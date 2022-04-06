Watch
Persistent offshore winds push extreme heat onto the Central Coast

Posted at 5:59 AM, Apr 06, 2022
Happy Wednesday Central Coast! Persistent offshore flow is warming up conditions into the 90s by Wednesday afternoon.

Have a great day and be sure to stay hydrated Central Coast!

