Picture perfect conditions include a slight warmup into the new work week

Happy Monday!

To kick off the week there is some patchy dense fog across the region, for some communities this means low morning visibility. Commuters be cautious where visibility falls.

A trough passing through northern California on Monday into Tuesday will bring a moisture-starved front through the region by Tuesday. With high pressure just sitting southwest of the Central Coast, the trough will support gusty northwest to north winds for southern Santa Barbara County and the mountainous areas.

The sundowner winds are expected to reach advisory levels Monday evening with wind gusts reaching up to 45mph in Refugio. The Sundowner winds will continue to peak Tuesday into Tuesday night with advisory-level winds likely making their way for the Santa Ynez mountains and possibly extending into portions of the South Coast, especially near Gaviota.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 51mph Tuesday evening in Refugio around 7 a.m., so be sure to secure any loose items in a secure place. If you plan to drive near the Gaviota coastline, please be sure to drive with caution.

As we continue to see the gradual warm-up in effect, Paso Robles will still see temps below average and will range throughout the 80s this week. Many areas throughout the Central Coast are expected to see a slight cool down in temps for the following weekend.

