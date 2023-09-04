Picture perfect Labor Day gives way to a slight cooldown this week

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Labor Day!

To kick off the morning there is some patchy dense fog across the region that is going to limit early morning visibility on many of our roadways. Thanfully with fewer commuters on the roads thanks to the holiday concerns are minimal.

The next few mornings will feature more abundant cloud cover and marine influence, just a heads up!

Temps today will be a few degrees above yesterday but still cooler than normal for this time of year.

The reason behind the cooler conditions we're experiencing along the Central Coast is due to an upper-level trough that is expected to move over the region and will head east to kick off the week.

Have a wonderful Labor Day, Central Coast!

